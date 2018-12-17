Beth El School on Lockdown After Suspicious Package Opened

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Beth El School in Pikesville went on lockdown Tuesday.

Baltimore County Fire Officials told Fox Baltimore several people reported symptoms of illness after opening a suspicious package at the school on Park Heights Ave.

Beth El Congregation On Lockdown after suspicious pkg https://t.co/XpvlTUXct5 — JoyLepolaStewart (@jlepolastewart) December 17, 2018

In total, 33 staff members and 78 children are at the school.

