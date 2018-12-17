CLOSE
The DMV
Beth El School on Lockdown After Suspicious Package Opened

School Bus Crime Scene

Beth El School in Pikesville went on lockdown Tuesday.

Baltimore County Fire Officials told Fox Baltimore several people reported symptoms of illness after opening a suspicious package at the school on Park Heights Ave.

In total, 33 staff members and 78 children are at the school.

