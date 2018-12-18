Gayle King sits down with former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice and his wife, Janay Palmer on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday morning.

Rice says he has “no desire” to play football anymore and how he wants to help other athletes.

Former Ravens Ray Rice And His Wife Have A Sit Down With Gayle King was originally published on 92q.com