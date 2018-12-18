Whether you’re a scrooge or one of Santa’s helpers, nothing gets you into the holiday spirit more than one of your favorite cozy television shows.

Black TV shows already have a sense of relatability and homeliness, which adds to the love and unforgetfulness of their holiday episodes. Who wouldn’t want to deck the halls with Will Smith and the Banks family, or rock around the Christmas tree with Martin, Gina and the gang.

Check out our list of the best holiday episodes from black tv shows.

Nostalgia Navidad! 8 ‘Classic AF’ Holiday Episodes From Black TV Shows was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: