Baltimore’s Ex-Police Commissioner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s former police commissioner has pleaded guilty to federal tax charges.
News outlets report Darryl De Sousa pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of failing to file individual federal tax returns and admitted falsely inflating deductions.
De Sousa has previously portrayed his failure to file taxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015 as an oversight. Prosecutors say he owed $67,587 and has paid about $7,000 of that.
De Sousa faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine for each count at sentencing in March.
The 30-year veteran of Baltimore’s police department took over after Kevin Davis was fired in January. He resigned days after he was charged in May.
Mayor Catherine Pugh has nominated Joel Fitzgerald, the police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, to fill the post.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News:
Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths
Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths
1. Kim Kardashian penned a heartfelt letterSource: 1 of 21
2. John Legend was one of the first celebrities to respond on social media.Source: 2 of 21
3. Fabolous wants his fellow celebs to stand up!Source: 3 of 21
4. LeBron James wants everyone to stop the violence.Source: 4 of 21
5. Kevin Hart challenged his celeb friends to help make a changeSource: 5 of 21
6. Halle Berry shared a photo of her son, saying, “What will my brown son’s future be? What will your brown son’s future be? The uncertainty is real. I beg you not to be a bystander in this life, but to go out and find ways to make peaceful change. Our boys need us so rather than launching into deep sentiment here on this platform, I promise to find ways to get involved and help.”Source: 6 of 21
7. Danielle Brooks wants to know: What’s going on?Source: 7 of 21
8. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda sent a strong message.Source: 8 of 21
9. Diddy revealed that he has something huge plannedSource: 9 of 21
10. Erykah Badu spoke out on the wrongly accused shooter.Source: 10 of 21
11. Amber Rose shared an adorable photo of her son Sebastian, saying, “I woke up this morning to my beautiful son with such a heavy heart. I grabbed my baby and kissed him, hugged him, told him how beautiful his skin and hair is and let him know that one day he will be able to change the world and I will love him and accept him no matter what.”Source: 11 of 21
12. Ashanti spoke out on freedom.Source: 12 of 21
13. Boris Kodjoe wants the answers.Source: 13 of 21
14. Trey Songz ranted.Source: 14 of 21
15. Usher has a question for the people.Source: 15 of 21
16. Ms. Tina Knowles shared a pic of herself watching CNN, writing, “Oh my God ! This is horrible !! Please pray for the fallen officers, and the injured ones and their families. The violence has got to stop. Love not hate is the answer. No one has the right to take another persons life ! Not to take our black men’s lives and not police officers either. “Source: 16 of 21
17. Tyrese vented.Source: 17 of 21
18. Nick Cannon addressed the former Congressman that threatened President ObamaSource: 18 of 21
19. Demi Lovato tweeted about her home town.Source: 19 of 21
20. Kris Jenner reposted Beyonce’s postSource: 20 of 21
21. Lala Anthony shared her thoughts.Source: 21 of 21
Baltimore’s Ex-Police Commissioner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com