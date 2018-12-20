Vitamin Of The Day: Forgiving Is Not Easy But It’s Necessary In Order To Move On

In case you missed it on the Vitamin of the day on Quick Silva Show… DJ Quick Silva discusses the importance of forgiving in order to move on. He said sometimes it’s impossible to forget everything that’s gone wrong, it’s important to get closure to move on and improve yourself. If you want to hear the full message, listen to the video above.

