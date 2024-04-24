President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

It looks like the TikTok ban is getting closer and closer to potentially really happening! President Joe Biden has signed a foreign aid package that includes a bill that would ban TikTok if ByteDance fails to divest the app within a year.
TikTok’s Alex Haurek said in a statement that the company plans to challenge the law in the courts, which could extend the timeline.
Forbes reports,
