National

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
TikTok UT

Source: Radio One / General

It looks like the TikTok ban is getting closer and closer to potentially really happening! President Joe Biden has signed a foreign aid package that includes a bill that would ban TikTok if ByteDance fails to divest the app within a year.

TikTok’s  Alex Haurek said in a statement that the company plans to challenge the law in the courts, which could extend the timeline.

Forbes reports,

Biden signed the legislation Wednesday, after it passed the House on Saturday and the Senate on Tuesday, requiring TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app within 270 days, with an option for Biden to extend the timeline by 90 days if he sees “significant progress” toward a sale. If the app isn’t sold by the deadline, it would face a ban in the U.S.

 

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Books

Keke Palmer Shares The Next Chapter Of Her Life In A New Book To Be Released This Fall

National

What Does The Impeding TikTok Ban Mean For Black Women Content Creators?

National

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

15 items
Books

World Book Day: 15 Books By Black Women That Changed My Brain Chemistry

16 items
Entertainment

The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss

19 items
Music

Kanye West Reveals Future Asked Him To Hop On “Like That,” Says Drake Has A “Rich Baby Daddy,” Social Media Reacts

Entertainment

Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working Together

Close