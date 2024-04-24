President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the TikTok ban is getting closer and closer to potentially really happening! President Joe Biden has signed a foreign aid package that includes a bill that would ban TikTok if ByteDance fails to divest the app within a year.

TikTok’s Alex Haurek said in a statement that the company plans to challenge the law in the courts, which could extend the timeline.

Forbes reports,

Biden signed the legislation Wednesday, after it passed the House on Saturday and the Senate on Tuesday, requiring TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app within 270 days, with an option for Biden to extend the timeline by 90 days if he sees “significant progress” toward a sale. If the app isn’t sold by the deadline, it would face a ban in the U.S.

