Second Noose Found at Anne Arundel County Middle School

Law enforcement and administrators in Anne Arundel County are investigating a second noose found at Chesapeake Bay Middle School.

According to Fox Baltimore, the noose made from a sweatshirt drawstring was discovered hanging in the upper level of a stairwell by an employee Wednesday morning.

A toilet-paper noose was also found at the school last month.

The new discovery comes as racially-charged incidents in Anne Arundel continue to rise, prompting local black leaders to demand action.

