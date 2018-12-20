Second Noose Found at Anne Arundel County Middle School

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!
Law enforcement and administrators in Anne Arundel County are investigating a second noose found at Chesapeake Bay Middle School.
According to Fox Baltimore, the noose made from a sweatshirt drawstring was discovered hanging in the upper level of a stairwell by an employee Wednesday morning.
A toilet-paper noose was also found at the school last month.
The new discovery comes as racially-charged incidents in Anne Arundel continue to rise, prompting local black leaders to demand action.
