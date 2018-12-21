It seems like just yesterday Lonzo Ball caught the wrath of the internet for declaring 21 Savage was “>” to Jay-Z and though Hova continues to rack up W’s like democrats during this past midterm election, 21 Savage’s latest project I Am > I Was does seem to have social media singing it’s praises.

Coming in at 15 cuts deep, 21’s latest effort features production from the likes of Metro Boomin, TM88 and Southside while boasting appearances from J. Cole, Childish Gambino, ScHoolboy Q and Lil Baby amongst other big names.

Check out the latest joint from 21 Savage below and peep some of today’s other album releases including new work from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, 9th Wonder, and others.

21 SAVAGE – I AM > I WAS

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – HOODIE SZN

9TH WONDER – ZION III

FAT TREL – ON THE RUN 2

AZEALIA BANKS – ICY COLORS CHANGE

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – SURVIVOR

SAUCE WALKA – SAUCE GHETTO GOSPEL

21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & 9th Wonder & More Drop New Projects [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: