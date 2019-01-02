CLOSE
Johns Hopkins Football Coach Jim Margraff Dead at 58

Gilman Hall, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Source: Education Images / Getty

Johns Hopkins head football coach Jim Margraff has died.

The university’s athletic department confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Margraff passed away suddenly at the age of 58.

Margraff just finished his 29th season as head coach, and he was the all-time winningest coach in Johns Hopkins football history.

He was also recently named the Division III football coach of the year.

For The Latest News:

