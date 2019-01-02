Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!
Johns Hopkins head football coach Jim Margraff has died.
The university’s athletic department confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Margraff passed away suddenly at the age of 58.
Margraff just finished his 29th season as head coach, and he was the all-time winningest coach in Johns Hopkins football history.
He was also recently named the Division III football coach of the year.
More: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News:
Johns Hopkins Football Coach Jim Margraff Dead at 58 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours