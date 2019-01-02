Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

Johns Hopkins head football coach Jim Margraff has died.

The university’s athletic department confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Margraff passed away suddenly at the age of 58.

Sad news. Johns Hopkins University head football coach Jim Margraff died this morning at age 58. Named the Div 3 Natl Coach of the Year 2 wks ago, a former Hopkins QB- Margraff was JHU head coach for 29 yrs. Prayers for his wife Alice, their 3 children & the JHU family #RIP pic.twitter.com/v00bLBYFzM — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 2, 2019

Margraff just finished his 29th season as head coach, and he was the all-time winningest coach in Johns Hopkins football history.

He was also recently named the Division III football coach of the year.

More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News:

Johns Hopkins Football Coach Jim Margraff Dead at 58 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: