In cased you missed The vitamin of the day, on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “In order to receive a blessing you must give thanks.” Quick urges that when you say your prayers come from a place of gratitude. Instead of asking about what you need, say thank you. If you want to hear the whole vitamin, water the video above.

Vitamin of The Day: In Order To Receive A Blessing You Must Give Thanks was originally published on 92q.com

