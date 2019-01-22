D.C Restaurant Week Extended For The First Time In History

For the first time in 18 years, the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s Restaurant Week has extended restaurant week for the first time ever! Almost 200 restaurants have agreed to continue their prix fixe menus now through January 27th.

With our current government shutdown, RAMW says they began considering the extension when restaurants began reporting an average 20 percent decrease in business compared to this time last year.

Some area restaurant managers have been reporting decreases as high as 60 percent.

So treat yourself to another week of restaurant week, lunch is set at $22 and dinner staying at $35.

