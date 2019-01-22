2019 Oscar Nominations: The Black & Brown Talent That Made the List

In 2019, we’re still rooting for everybody Black (and brown). From Barry Jenkins to Jordan Peele, here’s all the POC talent that made the Oscar nominations list this year.
Best Picture
Black Panther (Disney)
A Marvel Studios Production
Kevin Feige, Producer
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
A QC Entertainment/Blumhouse Productions/Monkeypaw Productions/40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks Production
Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers
Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)
A 20th Century Fox and Regency Enterprises Production
Graham King, Producer
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
A Film4/Waypoint Entertainment/Element Pictures/Scarlet Films Production
Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers
Green Book (Universal)
A Charles B. Wessler/Innisfree Pictures/Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Production
Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers
Roma (Netflix)
A Netflix/Participant Media/Esperanto-Filmoj Production
Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers
A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)
A Warner Bros. Pictures Production
Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers
Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
An Annapurna Pictures/Gary Sanchez Productions/Plan B Entertainment Production
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma (Netflix)
Glenn Close, The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)
Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate (CBS Films)
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book (Universal)
Directing
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
Spike Lee
Cold War (Amazon Studios)
Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma (Netflix)
Alfonso Cuarón
Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Adam McKay
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book (Universal)
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)
Sam Rockwell, Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Marina de Tavira, Roma (Netflix)
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)
Emma Stone, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix)
Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)
Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)
Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)
Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
Original Screenplay
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed (A24)
Written by Paul Schrader
Green Book (Universal)
Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma (Netflix)
Written by Alfonso Cuarón
Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Written by Adam McKay
Cinematography
Cold War (Amazon Studios)
Łukasz Żal
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics)
Caleb Deschanel
Roma (Netflix)
Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born (A Star Is Born)
Matthew Libatique
Production Design
Black Panther (Disney)
Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
First Man (Universal)
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)
Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
Roma (Netflix)
Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix)
Mary Zophres
Black Panther (Disney)
Ruth Carter
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)
Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots (Focus Features)
Alexandra Byrne
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
Barry Alexander Brown
Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)
John Ottman
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Green Book (Universal)
Patrick J. Don Vito
Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Hank Corwin
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
A Mooz Films Production
Cold War (Poland)
An Opus Film/Apocalypso Pictures/MK Production
Never Look Away (Germany)
A Pergamon Film/Wiedemann & Berg Film in coproduction with Beta Cinema, ARD Degeto and Bayerischer Rundfunk Production
Roma (Mexico)
A Netflix/Participant Media/Esperanto-Filmoj Production
Shoplifters (Japan)
A Gaga Corporation Production
Documentary Feature
Free Solo (National Geographic)
A National Geographic Documentary Films/Little Monster Films/Itinerant Media/Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation Production
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill
Hale County This Morning, This Evening (Cinema Guild)
A Louverture Films Production
RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim
Minding the Gap (Magnolia Pictures)
A Hulu in association with Kartemquin/American Documentary | POV/ITVS Production
Bing Liu and Diane Quon
Of Fathers and Sons (Kino Lorber)
A BASIS BERLIN Production
Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert
RBG (Magnolia Pictures/Participant Media/CNN Films)
A Storyville Films/CNN Films Production
Betsy West and Julie Cohen
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep (The Guardian)
A Lightbox Production
Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn
End Game (Netflix)
A Telling Pictures in association with Peer Review Films and Sidewinder Films Production
Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman
Lifeboat
A Spin Film Production
Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser
A Night at the Garden (Field of Vision)
A Field of Vision and Marshall Curry Production
Marshall Curry
Period. End Of Sentence
A Pad Project Production
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2 (Disney)
Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle
Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight)
Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson
Mirai (Gkids)
Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito
Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney)
Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
A National Film Board of Canada Production
Alison Snowden and David Fine
Bao (Disney)
Pixar Animation Studios Production
Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb
Late Afternoon
A Cartoon Saloon Production
Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco
One Small Step
A Taiko Animation Studios Production
Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas
Weekends
A Past Lives Production
Trevor Jimenez
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
A Twelve Media Production
Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon
Fauve (H264 Distribution)
An Achromatic Media and Midi La Nuit Production
Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Marguerite (H264 Distribution)
A DIY Films Production
Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset
Mother
A Malvalanda and Caballo Films Production
Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado
Skin
A New Native Pictures Production
Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman
Original Score
Black Panther (Disney)
Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)
Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight)
Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)
Marc Shaiman
Original Song
“All The Stars” from Black Panther (Disney)
Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
“I’ll Fight” from RBG (Magnolia Pictures/Participant Media/CNN Films)
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)
Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix)
Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War (Disney)
Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
Christopher Robin (Disney)
Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
First Man (Universal)
Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
Ready Player One (Warner Bros)
Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk
Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney)
Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border (Neon/Movie Pass Films)
Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer
Mary Queen of Scots (Focus Features)
Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks
Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney
Sound Editing
Black Panther (Disney)
Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox
John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
First Man (Universal)
Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
A Quiet Place (Paramount)
Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
Roma (Netflix)
Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay
Sound Mixing
Black Panther (Disney)
Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin
Bohemian Rhapsody (2oth Century Fox)
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
First Man (Universal)
Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis
Roma (Netflix)
Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García
A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow
2019 Oscar Nominations: The Black & Brown Talent That Made the List was originally published on Cassiuslife.com