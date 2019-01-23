Therapy Music: DJ Freeez Top 5 Picks

‘Tis the season of self-reflection & evaluation.

Although we may have lost friends and family members due to unforeseen and/or strategic circumstances, DJ Freeez has compiled a few of his favorite therapeutic records to get you through the tough patches. Consisting of confidence defining records from a two Gemini artists, our favorite reflective times orchestrated by the veteran Sagittarius, and optimistic outlook from our big brother Aquarius. These records are meant to keep you optimistic and accompanied. Keep your head up during this pursuit of happiness.

“Sky’s The Limit” – Notorious B.I.G. (Feat. 112)

“Power” – Kanye West

“Can’t Tell Me Nothing” – Kanye West (Feat. Young Jeezy)

“Forever Young” – Jay Z (Feat. Mr Hudson)

“Pursuit Of Happiness” – Kid Cudi (Feat. MGMT)

Also On 93.9 WKYS: