Future Stepped To Jay-Z About Diss Verse On 4:44 [Exclusive Interview]

Future Hendrixx steps into the hotspot with J Nicks, DJ Kash & StarterCAM in such a poised space. With the release of his 7th in-studio album Future comes to the Durtty Boyz and talks about all the recent tabloids he’s been involved in from Jay-Z, Wendy Williams, & even speaks about how he feels about Russell Wilson.

With the current release of Future’s album, Future seems to be in a very comfortable space. Future also speaks on aspiring to become the president of Epic Records, with artist like Guap Tarantino, Doe Boy, & Test in the holster.

Where Family is such an important factor in his life Future says that he has no hard feelings towards Russell Wilson, still believes that Ciara tells him what to do. With 6 children and 6 different baby mamas, Future addresses what he said about Wendy Williams. Saying that she should not of a put one of his baby mama’s on her platform in a negative perspective.

Future’s Album ‘The Wizrd’ Is projected to sell 140k units its first week which is an incredible achievement for the East Atlanta Zone 6 rapper. He recently topped Taylor Swift with the 10th most Hot 100 chart entries in history.

