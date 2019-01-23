Freebies and Resources For Federal Workers

As we enter day 33 of the government shutdown, federal workers have officially missed two paychecks. The current shutdown doesn’t seem to have any near end in sight as congress and the President can’t come to an agreement as over 800,000 try to figure out where they can go for aide to pay their bills.

Here’s a list of places in the DMV that are helping federal worker:

Food and Drink Deals

World Central Kitchen

701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Chef José Andrés’ nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen is running an “emergency kitchen” to feed federal workers affected by the shutdown. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and serves a “rotating menu of hot meals, sandwiches and salads,” a statement from the organization said. Take-home meal kits will be offered soon. Go here for more info.

&pizza

Broccoli Bar (1817 7th St. NW)

Andrés has also teamed up with &pizza to open a second kitchen at Broccoli Bar for for furloughed government workers and their families, daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Across the Pond Restaurant & Pub

1732 Connecticut Ave. NW

Federal workers get 10 percent off with government ID at Across the Pond Restaurant & Pub. Not valid on in-house specials.

Free Beer Via Pay It Furloughed

Various Locations

Furloughed and unpaid workers and contractors can score free beers — paid for with funds donated online at PayItFurloughed.com. Three local breweries, Atlas, DC Brau and 3 Stars, plus Shop Made In DC, are participating as of Jan. 15. Those looking to buy a beer for others can do so here; those looking to get a free beer may find more info here.

Baked by Yael

3000 Connecticut Ave. NW

Federal employees and contractors can get a free coffee through the shutdown. Zoo employees required to work without pay can get a free bagel sandwich or small soup each weekday.

The Brighton

949 Wharf St. SW

Show your federal ID for 10 percent off your order at this spot on The Wharf.

Capitol Lounge

229 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Capitol Lounge offers federal employees with on-theme cocktails for $5. Drinks include the Nothing Really Mattis and the Border Wall Banger.

City Tap Penn Quarter

901 9th St. NW

Happy hour is extended from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day during the shutdown. That includes $5 select drafts, $6 house wines and $7 beer and a shot combo.

Cork Wine Bar & Market

1805 14th St. NW

Cork Wine Bar says it’s offering all-day happy hour through the shutdown.

The Dog Park

705 King St., Alexandria, Virginia

The shop is offering 20 percent off all dog and cat food (cans/kibble) for those affected by the shutdown, with government or contractor ID.

Duplex Diner

2004 18th St. NW

Duplex Diner is offering furloughed feds a free Monday meal and a glass of wine. Bring your ID or business card.

Hula Girl Truck

4044 Campbell Ave., Arlington, Virginia

Furloughed government employees can show their ID to get a free beer and a burger at the bar during happy hour, which runs Monday to Friday 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Maggiano’s Chevy Chase

5333 Wisconsin Ave. NW

The Italian chain is offering 50 percent off to government employees.

ThinkFoodGroup Restaurants

Various Locations

José Andrés promised to give federal workers and their families a free sandwich at the bar of any of the famed chef’s restaurants, including Oyamel, Zaytinya, America Eats Tavern and Beefsteak. The offer stands from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily until the shutdown ends, Andres tweeted. You’ll need to show a federal ID.

Peri Peri Original

6456 Old Beulah St., Alexandria

Anyone with a federal government ID can get a free chicken or beef burger, with the option of adding free fries or a soda, available until the shutdown ends.

The Queen Vic

1206 H St. NE

Federal government employees can flash the bartender a federal ID during the shutdown for an 18 percent discount.

Wings Over College Park

4200 Hartwick Road, College Park, Maryland

Guests with a current federal government ID can get free wings and sandwiches.

