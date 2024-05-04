Listen Live
DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later

Published on May 4, 2024

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Ku-fu Kenny came to play! Kendrick Lamar hit us with a new diss track ‘euphoria’ earlier in the week then followed up with ‘6:16 in LA’. Drake quickly responded back within three days with his own. Where the Toronto rapper went low and brought up dark secrets about Kendrick’s apparent shaky love life.

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Less than an hour later, the West Coast rapper hit us with ANOTHER diss track called, “Meet The Grahams”. You thought Drizzy went low? Kenny oh Kenny…check it out below:

 

DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

