Kanye West and 112 are collaborating on Christian music. This intel comes from Slim of the R&B group, so take that as you will.

Reports TMZ:

Slim came on “TMZ Live” Monday and strongly hinted at a Christian music collab between 112 and Yeezy … telling us Kanye is in a good place spiritually and suggesting new tunes could be on the way from the “musical genius.”

As you know, Kanye surprised Kim Kardashian Saturday night with a serenade from 112 … and it sounds like the musicians did more than just rehash old hits.

Slim says he and Mike chopped it up with Kanye about religion, spirituality and music … adding they were playing around with different songs to make them sound “Christian.”

Yeezy rapped, and we’re paraphrasing, that he made “Jesus Walks” so he’s never going to hell. Fair enough, but rocking that MAGA hat is still a fail.

But hey, best luck with that.

Father Stretch My MAGA Hands: Kanye West & 112 Are Making Christian Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: