Back Together Again: Cardi B & Offset Are An Item Again

For a while now, it appeared that Offset ruined the relationship of a lifetime after a cheating scandal split him and his wife Cardi B apart. According to sources close to the couple, they’ve since reconciled but there are some new rules in place for the Migos rapper.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the couple tell us … Cardi’s returning to the Atlanta home they shared before the breakup. We’re told this is the first time she’s been back to stay there with Offset and Kulture since December … when she ripped into her husband for allegedly cheating.

There have been numerous signs lately of a reunion. Cardi posted last week, “I wanna go home” — but our sources say it’s a done deal now, because Offset proved himself to his wife.

We’re told one of the key factors was Offset changing his phone number, in order to show Cardi he’s serious about being honest and faithful. Our sources say the new digits are strictly for Cardi and business calls.

The outlet added that the “Bodak Yellow” star also implemented a “no groupies” rule, which also gained his rights to come back home to his wife and child.

Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset!

