[Music Video] Betchua (Bitchuary) by Shordie Shordie

Baltimore’s Captain Hook

Shordie Shordie has gone solo with his latest project Captain Hook, and leading the EP, with visuals is the “Betchua” record. Known for his breakout melodic hooks of Peso Da Mafia, Shordie has reintroduced his artistry by pinpointing his obvious uniqueness by creating addictive hooks for records.

Directed by The SIX 7 ENT, we see Shordie and a gang full of homies commanding a street corner and dancing gleefully to the track’s streamy synth-string melody.

