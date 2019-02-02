City Officials Declare R.Kelly Banned From Philadelphia

According to CBS, the city of Philadelphia is taking #MuteRKelly to another level. The City of Brotherly Love has banned the Chicago singer since the airing of “Surviving R.Kelly.”

Councilwoman Helen Gym decided to bring the idea to the table on January 25th, highlighting a movement she’s taken pride in to show disdain for the legends disturbing reputation.

“It’s about being clear that we will not accept a future where rape is accepted, and rapists and sexual predators get away with their acts. I believe that R.Kelly and predators like him should be shamed and banished from the public sphere.”

Keep in mind, Kelly has not been found “guilty” by the courts and he won’t likely be arrested or removed from the city if he does happen to wander into town. The thought of knowing he’s not welcomed is enough to send a very clear message. There’s No love for R.Kelly in the city of brotherly love.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: