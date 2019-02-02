Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta & Charged With Battery

Bow Wow has been reportedly been arrested as of Saturday morning around about 4:15am. The rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, is accused of assaulting a woman, identified as Leslie Holden, at 205 12th Street around 4am. Officers say the woman as well as Moss “sustained visible minor injuries.”

Since Officers weren’t able to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, both parties were charged with battery. Both are being processed and taken to Fulton County Jail.

The story still developing…

