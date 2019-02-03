Northeast D.C. Native Justin Fairfax Next In Line To Become Governor If Ralph Northam Steps Down

With Governor Ralph Northam under pressure to resign after photos from his 1984 yearbook reportedly shows him posing either in Blackface or in a KKK uniform, a black man may be in line to take his place. Justin E. Fairfax, the lieutenant governor of Virginia would be next in line to become governor should Gov. Ralph Northam succumbs to the pressure and steps down. After apologizing for the photo, Governor Northam has since retracted the statement and says he’s not sure it’s him in the photo.

Virginia Democrats are still pressuring the governor to remove himself from the post. If that happens, Fairfax would become the 2nd African-American Governor in the history of Virginia. The first was Douglas Wilder who served from 1990-94. Wilder was also the first African-American to be elected governor in the United States. Here are some facts about Fairfax

Fairfax moved with his family from Pittsburgh to northeast Washington, D.C. when he was five years old. One of four children,

Fairfax graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland,

He graduated from Duke University with a degree in public policy studies in 2000 and earned his law degree at Columbia Law School.

He served as an assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in the major crimes and narcotics unit of the Alexandria division.

In 2018, Black Democratic nominees Stacey Abrams (Georgia) Ben Jealous (Maryland) and Andrew Gillum(Floria) ran tightly contested races in their respective states. In 2019 we may get a black man in one of our 50 states highest offices.

