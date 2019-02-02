Former Skins Cornerback Champ Bailey Is Headed To The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, Former Redskins Champ Baliey was selected for enshrinement for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 2019 class will include:

Ed Reed, Safety (Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, New York Jets)

Tony Gonzales, Tight End (Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons)

Ty Law, Cornerback (New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos)

Kevin Mawae, Center (Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans)

Pat Bowlen, Owner (Denver Broncos)

Gil Brandt, Personnel Executive

Johnny Robinson, Safety (Dallas Texans, Kansas City Chiefs)

Roland “Champ” Bailey was drafted with the 7th pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. Bailey spent his first five seasons in Washington, then was traded to the Broncos in the deal that brought running back Clinton Portis head to the Redskins. He went on to spend the next 10 seasons with the Broncos. A True shutdown corner, he had 52 career interceptions, including a league-leading 10 in th 2006 season.

