‘Being Mary Jane’ To Say Goodbye With Two-Hour Finale

“Being Mary Jane” fans are rejoicing! We’ve finally got a premiere date for one more go-round with Mary Jane Paul!

It looks like after four seasons of romantic turmoil, Mary Jane Paul will finally get the happy ending she’s been praying for season after season.

In the clip, shown during the premiere of American Soul last night, Mary Jane, donning a wedding dress, stands in the mirror as her mom (Margaret Avery) enters the room and says, “Pauletta, it’s time.”

The two-hour finale is set to air April 16th.

