LaVar Ball Really Thinks Lonzo Is Better Than LeBron James

LaVar Ball has spoken again, and per usual, his comments are more blasphemous than the last.

He’s remained pretty quiet much of the 2018-19 season, but the rumor that his son Lonzo could get dealt in a trade has him resorting back to his old ways and making wild claims.

On Thursday morning, he hopped onto FS1’s Undisputed to undoubtedly have an epic back and forth with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless and that exactly what he got. The eldest Ball even went as far as to say that LeBron James will not win an NBA Championship without the help of his son, Lonzo.

"[The Lakers] trade my son they'll never get a championship. … LeBron James without Lonzo is not going to win a championship in L.A. I guarantee that." — @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/619VBSAxWz — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 7, 2019

“[The Lakers] trade my son they’ll never get a championship…LeBron James without Lonzo is not going to win a championship in L.A. I guarantee that,” he said with confidence, and added is better than Bron.

LaVar didn’t stop there, he went as far as to say King James is “getting old” and his free throw percentage is low.

LeBron aside, LaVar lamented something he’s been saying, and that’s how much he doesn’t like Luke Walton as a coach. He thinks Walton is the worst coach to ever coach his son,” he told a radio station this week.

He didn’t hold back from those feelings while on TV either.

LaVar throws Luke Walton, Lakers players under the bus…."Doesn't matter how many players you get, if you don't got the coach you out of luck"……"With Lonzo not playing now all those players you thought were good aint that good" pic.twitter.com/P8scyItiPr — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 7, 2019

The Lakers are no longer in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire Anthony Davis, which would have sent Lonzo, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Iviva Zubac, as well as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round draft picks as part of a package.

LaVar was vocal about his son instead being traded to the Phoenix Suns which have a strong young core in Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and Kelly Oubre Jr.

LaVar Ball Really Thinks Lonzo Is Better Than LeBron James was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: