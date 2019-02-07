Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie made headlines after they kicked Black History Month off in police custody last week. While previous reports and Bow Wow’s mugshot seemed to paint Leslie as the aggressor, new details that shed more light on their ugly altercation have emerged.

In the 9-1-1 call, Leslie tells the dispatcher the rapper said no one would ever believe he hit her. Additionally, “a distraught Leslie Holden tells the operator she was assaulted by Bow Wow and fled his apartment to make the call,” TMZ reports. “Leslie claims cops showed up for a previous disturbance before the actual arrest, but Bow Wow and two of his friends refused to let her out of a bedroom to speak with officers.”

According to the site, the building manager also called police after a resident called to complain about Bow Wow and Leslie fighting. The resident allegedly “heard a male voice saying he would ‘slap the f*ck out of this b*tch.’

Previous reports state In the end, both were charged with misdemeanor battery. Listen to Leslie’s 9-1-1 call here.

Photo: Getty, WENN

Kiyomi Leslie Claims Bow Wow Hit Her Multiple Times & More In Distraught 911 Call [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: