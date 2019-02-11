Travis Scott Performs “Stop Trying To Be God” And “No Bystanders” At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

Travis Scott may have gone home empty-handed at the 2019 Grammy Awards but he made damn sure to turn that stage out. Performing with Earth, Wind And Fire and James Blake, Scott began singing on the stairs for the back half of “Stop Trying To Be God” from Astroworld before setting up his own version of Thunderdome for the Swae Lee featured “No Bystanders.”

The fun part about Travis’ performance? He brought his own crowd of fans to the stage to rock out, including a customary stage dive to boot. Watch the full performance below.

