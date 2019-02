In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show… The Vitamin of the Day “Stay strong and keep fighting. At times it feels like the weight of our aspirations are to heavy to bare. You have to get it through your mind that you are enough and you have the keys to keep fighting. If you want to see the full vitamin watch the full video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep Fighting was originally published on 92q.com

