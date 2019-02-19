While most of Tuesday will be a nice and sunny day, get ready for the snow to drop all over the DMV area.

According to reports, snow will arrive in the DMV around 4am Wednesday. It will continue until Thursday and when it’s done four to eight inches may have landed in the DMV.

Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain during Wednesday afternoon and will change to rain by Wednesday night. Thursday we will see a high around the ’50s but rain may return this weekend.

The US Weather Service declared a Winter Storm Warning in effect from Wednesday, 1:00 AM until Wednesday, 7:00 PM. Be careful on the roads for the rest of the week.

Winter Storm Warning In Effect With 4-8 Inches Of Snow Possible On Wednesday In The DMV was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: