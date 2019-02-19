Burberry Apologizes for Hoodie with Noose on Their Runway

Join Magic’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 52140 to join!

London Fashion Week just wrapped but not without controversy since Burberry thought it would be “fashionable” to put a hoodie on their runway with a noose hanging from the neck area. Yes, a noose!

The difference this time is that social media didn’t have to come for the designer’s neck, one of the models in the show named Liz Kennedy complained about it but when her stance wasn’t met with empathy the model took to social media to show her disdain. Kennedy claims that when she initially mentioned how this hoodie could be socially and racially offensive she was told: “it’s fashion”. Kennedy also said that the noose was joked about with staffers and hung from the ceiling before the show in a laughable manner.

Burberry’s chief creative officer and designer Riccardo Tisci apologized and said “While the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realize that it was insensitive. It was never my intention to upset anyone. It does not reflect my values nor Burberry’s and we have removed it from the collection. I will make sure that this does not happen again, I am so deeply sorry for the distress that has been caused as a result of one of the pieces in my show on Sunday.”

Burberry isn’t the first fashion house to be chastised for creating a garment accused of being racially charged. Most recently Gucci was in the spotlight for a sweater that resembled blackface, Katy Perry also had shoes that resembled blackface, and Prada had bag charms that were blackface figurines as well. All have since apologized as well.

