Alfred Street Baptist Church & Washington Wizards Celebrate Our HBCUs

Saturday was full day celebrating HBCUs. Alfred Street Baptist Church held their 17th Annual HBCU Fest and this year it was bigger than ever at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. WKYS had a great time again, Dominique da Diva rep’d the station and her Alma Mater Virginia State University well! This event was held from 8am-3:30pm but the festivities continues just a few hours later down the street at the Capitol One Arena. This was the second year the Washington Wizards have celebrated HBCU Night during their Black History Month appreciations. During halftime select members representing the Alphas, Deltas, Kappas and Zetas strolled for those attending the game. Kyle O’ Quinn who is a center for the Indiana Pacers and a 6 year vet in the NBA, spoke about his HBCU experience after thier 119-112 win over the Wizards.
