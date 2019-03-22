The gentrification of Black and Brown neighborhoods from Brooklyn to the Bay area has become a reality that many families have had to cope with in the past decade and change and while it may seem as a “business as usual” thing, for many it goes a lot deeper than that.

Joe Talbot seems to know as much and in his debut feature film The Last Black Man in San Francisco tells a moving story of Jimmie Fails (Jimmie Fails) who tries to reclaim the house his grandfather (Danny Glover) built in “The Golden City” where the neighborhood is being gentrified for the comfort of hipsters and yuppies who party all night and live off their parents trust funds.

The Last Black Man In San Francisco was inspired by Jimmie Fails’ real-life story and premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to much critical acclaim. It even ended up taking home the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Collaboration and an award for directing.

Check out the trailer for The Last Black Man In San Francisco below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops in theaters this summer.

Peep The First Trailer for ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: