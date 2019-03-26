[Music Video] Bennie Bates & Coi Leray “That’s A Fact”

Coi Leray & Bennie Bates Tag Team on “That’s A Fact”

Fresh off of a national tour with XXL’s 2018 Freshman, Trippie Redd, and gearing up for her European Tour kicking off in April, Coi Leray is on fire!

The EverythingCoZ rapstress has also featured on this year’s Vote for the 10th Spot in the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, alongside Baltimore’s Bandhunta Izzy, PG’s Rico Nasty & Q Da Fool; as well as many other artists who don’t deserve to be mentioned. With her recent partnership with Republic Records, Coi Leray is an exceptional choice for the future of female artistry.

Nonetheless, the 21-year old queen links up with Jersey kinfolk, Bennie Bates, who’s been recognized by TheShadeRoom recently for making public appearances with Sara Molina, 6ix9ine’s babymother. Despite the blogs dramatizing their romance since January 2019, they’ve been going strong, and the self-proclaimed “Best Artist in Jersey” has been selling out shows, while putting out product turning 6ix9ine’s stans into Bennie Bates fans. DJ Freeez caught up with the “Top Dog” artist late last year.

As March is coming to a close, and before the last weekend of International Women’s Month, Leray flexes her ability going verse-for-verse with Bates in the high energy, club record “That’s A Fact” with fun/animated, eye-popping visuals directed by Picture Perfect and UpstateGroove.