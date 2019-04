The cherry blossoms along Washington D.C.’s Tidal Basin are at peak bloom.

The National Park Service made the announcement just before noon on Monday.

It's no April Fool – the cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom! Based on the current conditions and forecast, you can expect to see the trees in blossom for the next seven to 10 days. #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/3PtFhsE0f3 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 1, 2019

The Cherry Blossom Festival drew crowds over the weekend as tourists came to look at the blooms and check out the kite festival.

Large crowds are expected in DC this week as the Cherry Blossom Festival continues.

Source: CBS

Also On 93.9 WKYS: