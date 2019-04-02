Six Flags Denies Teens Jobs for Rocking ‘Extreme Hairstyles’

Same BS, different day—a Texas teenager says Six Flags refused him a job because of his hair, and well… we already know y’all have heard this story before, but allow us to tell it again:

ABC affiliate WFAA reports that 16-year-old Brandon Kobe Pierce, whose shoulder-length braid has become part of his identity, recently decided to apply for his first job at Six Flags. Not only did he grow up at the Six Flags in Arlington near his home, but his grandfather also worked there decades before him. You know, family legacy and all’at.

“We encouraged him to go to Six Flags,” Connie Pierce, Kobe’s mom, told WFAA. And we know the family was probably hella excited. But despite getting fresh to death in a button-down shirt and a pair of slacks, he was rejected because of his hair (which is super shiny and healthy looking; Six Flags was probably jealous).

“They pulled me aside at the end of it and said, ‘You would have to cut your hair or we can’t hire you at Six Flags,’” Kobe said. “If girls are able to pull their hair back and have it long, then guys shouldn’t have to cut their hair.”

Agreed. But you know these corporations are archaic and racist as hell.

While Kobe did feel bad, he ultimately decided not to cut his hair (good for you, lil bro). WFAA says he and his mother decided to share what happened after a Fort Worth teen went viral when he was also denied a job because of his locs.

“We maintain a company-wide grooming code that includes standard uniforms for front-line team members, limitations on tattoos, piercings, beards and no extreme hairstyles such as drastic variations in hair color, locks, or partially shaven heads,” Six Flags said in a statement. “We do permit braids and we also recognize that some team members may request accommodations to our grooming code due to religious, cultural or medical reasons. We work with those team members on a case-by-case basis to address his or her individual needs and we pride ourselves on a diverse workforce.”

We hope Kobe finds a job who accepts him for who he is. And as for Six Flags, y’all don’t follow the news? Don’t be like these folks.

