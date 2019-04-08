Not sure if you saw the original video from last week, but pretty much the entire community of hip hop was at Kodak Black’s neck for the disrespectful and ill-timed comments Kodak made about Lauren London following the death of Nipsey Hussle. It’s unsure if he knew he was being recorded and broadcast on Instagram live, but, he said what he said.

Kodak Black has faced an onslaught of criticism after making some inappropriate comments about Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend and the mother of his son Kross Asghedom. In response, Kodak has issued an apology — of sorts.

“If I disrespected you Lauren London in any shape or form, I’m sorry,” he said with a caveat. “Even though I didn’t. And rest in peace to dude.”

Kodak Black (Sort Of) Apologizes For Disrespecting Lauren London

