Washington Redskins Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

Baseball season may be in full swing, but football season isn’t far off.

In fact on Tuesday, the NFL announced it 2019 preseason schedule.

The Washington Redskins’ four-game slate features their preseason debut on the road against the Cleveland Browns, home games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, as well as the team’s road finale in Week 3 of the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons.

All four games can be heard on The Team 980 in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

