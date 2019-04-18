

In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on The Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Stop lying to yourself.” We have to get real…and real quick. You can believe whatever you’d like in your life but in the reality you have to be honest with yourself. People can impress upon you what ever they’d like but you have to be aligned with yourself. If you want to see the full vitamin, watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Lying To Yourself was originally published on 92q.com

