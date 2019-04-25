Jaimesha Thomas aka @ThatGirlJayCole joins Angie Ange AM and Gives Us “Just A Lil Extra”

The DMV has produced a lot of amazing talent, that has gone on to do amazing things! Jaimesha Thomas also known as “That Girl Jay Cole” is definitely one of those talents. She doesn’t consider herself a comedian but she has been making us laugh since the app “Vine” was poppin’! Her brand continues to grow as she makes moves throughout the entertainment industry.

Jay Cole joined Angie Ange in the Morning to participate in The Great Debate and she stuck around to give us “Just A Lil Extra” …

