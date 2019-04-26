People in D.C. are outraged after a video of a Washington police officer surfaced showing the cop chasing and handcuffing a 9-year-old boy on Monday.

This incident has forced a review of D.C. police practices.

The child was released to his mother and wasn’t charged with a crime.

According to FOX 45, the mother said her son was leaning against a car and the officer asked him to move. Her son then called the officer a slur and fled.

Police said an internal investigation is ongoing.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

People Outraged Over 9-Year-Old Getting Handcuffed By Police was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: