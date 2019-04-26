People in D.C. are outraged after a video of a Washington police officer surfaced showing the cop chasing and handcuffing a 9-year-old boy on Monday.
This incident has forced a review of D.C. police practices.
The child was released to his mother and wasn’t charged with a crime.
According to FOX 45, the mother said her son was leaning against a car and the officer asked him to move. Her son then called the officer a slur and fled.
Police said an internal investigation is ongoing.
People Outraged Over 9-Year-Old Getting Handcuffed By Police was originally published on 92q.com
