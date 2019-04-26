Patrick Mahomes Lands Cover of ‘Madden 20’, Joey BadA$$ Featured In Reveal Trailer

Ahead of last night’s 2019 NFL Draft, EA Sports revealed the next cover athlete for Madden 20 its none other than the Kansas City Chief’s rookie phenom QB Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes who is coming off a record-setting first season will grace the cover of all editions of Madden 20 including Madden NFL Mobile. In addition to earning the distinct honor of being the face of this years edition of the famed video game franchise, Mahomes also contributed to the new personalized career campaign mode Face of the Franchise: QB1.

In the brand new mode players will now be able to create their own college quarterback in Madden 20 to play through the NCAA College Football National Championship playoff which will have 10 college teams as well as the NFL Combine, NFL Draft and ultimately being a starting QB on an NFL franchise. Both Face of the Franchise: QB1 and Franchise mode will use a new Scenario Engine that “generates unique playable scenarios, events and dynamic challenges that build the story of each fan’s distinct NFL career.”

Another new feature coming to Madden 20 is Superstar X-Factor which will bring NFL superstars to life on the virtual football field by giving gamers access to the players “unique abilities” that clearly separates them from other NFL players. Fans can expect the game to carry on the tradition of bringing the action they have come to expect every Sunday on the field to be in the Madden 20 with new player celebrations, run/pass option plays and of course unique playbooks. Speaking on the new mode, Executive Producer of Madden NFL 20 Seann Graddy added:

“The team this year wanted to ensure that the superstars of the NFL responded and played differently in all aspects in Madden, just as they do on the field every Sunday – we wanted to make sure the stars felt like stars.”

Mahomes who is a life-long Madden fan called landing the cover a full circle moment for him and an honor.

“The last year has been life-changing for me and landing the cover of Madden NFL 20 is both a huge honor and a dream come true as a lifelong Madden fan. To also get the opportunity to impact the experience in the new Face of the Franchise: QB1 by providing input on the gameplay is something I never expected. I played Madden with my dad when I was a kid, and this is definitely a full circle moment for me.”

The announcement was also accompanied with a reveal trailer featuring narration by Joey BadA$$ whom we can probably expect on the games original soundtrack called Urban Symphony, that highlights pop culture, hip-hop music, and urban lifestyle trends aimed to “deliver on the emotion, history, and meaning of football.”

Now of course Chiefs’ fans are probably worried about the dreaded Madden curse, but hey maybe Mahomes has the skills to put it to bed. Madden 20 arrives worldwide on August 2, 2019, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin for PC. If you pre-order Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition fans will receive Superstar Edition benefits, including 12 Gold Team Fantasy Packs, a choice of 1 out of 32 core elite players from a favorite NFL team, and much more.

So get yourself hyped for Madden season by watching the trailer for Madden 20 below.

Photo: EA Sports/Madden 20

