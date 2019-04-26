Baltimore City police is investigating the death of a 21-year-old Morgan State University student who shot to death Wednesday night.

Cops were called to Mary Avenue near Glenoak Avenue around 10:30 a.m..

Officials say, Kevon Dix, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan State University’s President posted to Facebook Thursday about the young music major.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you about the tragic loss of a member of our Morgan family, student Kevon Darian Dix, a music major in the College of Liberal Arts. At approximately 10:30 p.m. last night off-campus, Kevin lost his life to gun violence. His death is being investigated by Baltimore City Police as a homicide. There are no other details at this time. We extend our most sincere condolences to the Dix family and ask that you keep them as well as other family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. In addition, please be reminded that counselors in the University Counseling Center are always available for those in need of assistance. The Center accepts walk-ins and calls at 443-885-3130.”

Anyone who knows anything about the murder of Mr. Dix should call 410-396-2100.

Morgan State University Student Shot Dead was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: