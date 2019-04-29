Vitamin Of The Day: Don’t Let Where you Come From Dictate Where you Going

In case you missed the vitamin of the day on the Quick Silva Show…The vitamin was “Don’t let where you come from dictate where you’re going.” Where you come from can never define you, it can next make you feel as though you aren’t worthy of being great. Make sure that you always know that you can make it to the greatest level you put your mind to. If you want to hear the full vitamin and message watch the video above.

