Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

We are finally here! Kendrick Lamar and Drake, two heavyweights battling for supremacy in Rap going bar for bar. The last time we felt this was when icons Jay-Z and Nas went at each other but this feels different. It is much different During Jay vs. Nas, you had to wait for one of them to drop their latest diss on one of their albums or your favorite Mixtage DJ would have an exclusive. Sometimes, your favorite rapper would go to the radio station and spit freestyles aimed at their opponent, Those were the days.
In the streaming era, disses are dropped on YouTube or the DSPs much quicker, leading to more real-time heated debates on who has “won the round.” The streaming era has seen Drake and Kendrick Lamar exchange subliminal bars, leading to where we are now: One of the greatest Rap battles ever.
The first spark flew when Kendrick Lamar dropped his incendiary verse on Big Sean’s “Control.” In it, he called out several rappers, including Drake, declaring himself the “King of New York” and challenging his peers to step up their game. This bold assertion wasn’t just a call to arms; it was a declaration of Kendrick’s ambition and confidence in his place within the rap hierarchy. Drake’s response, both in interviews and through his music, reflected a mix of respect and competitive zeal. While he acknowledged Kendrick’s talent, he also made it clear that he wasn’t going to cede his place in the industry without a fight. The back-and-forth that ensued has been marked by subliminal disses, pointed interviews, and a growing speculation over each artist’s lyrics.
Fast forward it to 2024, “First Person Shooter” by Drake and J. Cole reignited the fire, leading to Lamar’s appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”
Kendrick’s response began a feverish response from Drake and this past weekend (May 3rd) saw immediate responses in a way never seen before in Hip-Hop on wax battles. The narrative arc of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud encapsulates the complexity of hip-hop culture. It’s a testament to the genre’s capacity for introspection and reinvention. As both artists continue to carve their legacies, their rivalry serves as a reminder of the power of words and the enduring influence of healthy competition on the creative process.
Whether this feud simmers down or flares up anew, its mark on the industry is indelible. It’s a narrative replete with lessons about ambition, artistry, and the quest for excellence—a story that, in many ways, is far from over.
To keep you in the loop, we have put together a list of the songs in this stage of the war between Drake and Kendrick. Who is the winner so far? Vote in our poll. Trying to keep up? Listen to the disses below.
1. Future & Metro Boomin’ Ft., Kendrick Lamar – Like That
F*** sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches
I crash out like, “F*** rap,” diss Melle Mel if I had to
Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos, it’s up
Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe
If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K
Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD
Motherf*** the big three, n***a, it’s just big me
2. Drake – Push Ups
You ain’t in no big three, SZA got you wiped down
Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down
Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now
And you gon’ feel the aftermath of what I write down
I’m at the top of the mountain, so you tight now
Just to have this talk with your ass, I had to hike down
3. Drake – Taylor Made FreestyleSource:Getty
Well… this one got removed because of A.I…. RIP Tupac
4. Kendrick Lamar – euphoria
Them super powers gettin’ neutralized, I can only watch in silence
The famous actor we once knew is lookin’ paranoid and now is spiralin’
You’re movin’ just like a degenerate, every antic is feelin’ distasteful
I calculate you’re not as calculated, I can even predict your angle
Fabricatin’ stories on the family front ’cause you heard Mr. Morale
A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now
You’rе not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accеpted
Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but FUBU never had been your collection
I make music that electrify ’em, you make music that pacify ’em
I can double down on that line, but spare you this time, that’s random acts of kindness
Know you a master manipulator and habitual liar too
But don’t tell no lie about me and I won’t tell truths ’bout you
5. Drake – Family Matters
And, n***a, Cole losin’ sleep on this, it ain’t me
You better have some paperwork or that shit fakе tea
Can’t be rappin’ ’bout no rattin’ that we can’t rеad
I mean it’s true a n***a slimed me for my AP
Just like how Metro n***a slimed him for his main squeeze
Out here beggin’ for attention, n***a, say please
Always rappin’ like you ’bout to get the slaves freed
You just actin’ like an activist, it’s make-believe
Don’t even go back to your hood and plant no money trees
6. Kendrick Lamar – 6:16 IN LA
Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let’s see
Have you ever thought that OVO is workin’ for me?
Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person
Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it
Can’t Toosie Slide up outta this one, it’s just gon’ resurface
Every dog gotta have its day, now live in your purpose
It was fun until you started to put money in the streets
Then lost money ’cause they came back with no receipts
I’m sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace
But war-ready if the world is ready to see you bleed
7. Kendrick Lamar – meet the grahams
Dear Adonis
I’m sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest
It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive
I look at him and wish your grandpa woulda wore a condom
I’m sorry that you gotta grow up and then stand behind him
Life is hard, I know, the challenge is always gon’ beat us home
Sometimes our parents make mistakes that affect us until we grown
And you’re a good kid that need good leadership
Let me be your mentor since your daddy don’t teach you s**t
8. Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance
Let me break it down for you, this the real n***a challenge
You called Future when you didn’t see the club (Ayy, what?)
Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up (What?)
21 gave you false street cred
Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head (Ayy, what?)
Quavo said you can be from Northside (What?)
2 Chainz say you good, but he lied
You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars
No, you not a colleague, you a fuckin’ colonizer
The family matter, and the truth of the matter
It was God’s plan to show y’all the liar
9. Drake – THE HEART PART 6
You gotta learn to fact check things and be less impatient
Your fans are rejoicing thinkin’ this is my expiration
Even the picture you used, the jokes and the medication
The Maybach glove and the drug he uses for less inflation
Master manipulator, you bid on the speculation
