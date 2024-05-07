Listen Live
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

One man was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In rather unsettling news, a shooting has been reported outside the Toronto home of rapper Drake this morning.

As reported by CBC News and CityNews, the shooting happened at around 2:10am EST in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood. Officers were called to Park Lane Circle, near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.

Toronto Police found a man badly injured on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed that it was not Drake who was shot.

Related Stories

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. So far, there’s no info on the suspect or the vehicle. The area has been taped off in the meantime, and no further details have been released.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

News of the shooting comes as Drake is involved in a public rap feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar over the past few weeks. The cover art of Lamar’s recent track, “Not Like Us,” features a Google Maps image of Drake’s home with sex offender location pins. The image backs up the Compton MC’s claims of Drake being a pedophile, which the Toronto MC denied.

It has not been proven if the beef has any connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. 

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now
9 photos

 

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

15 items
Entertainment

Vince Staples Slams Music Industry After Question About Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Entertainment

LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted Dropping Unscripted Basketball Series On Vice TV

20 items
Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s Allegations With “The Heart Part 6,” Social Media Reacts

15 items
Music

Drake Hits Back With “The Heart Part 6” Track, Xitter Examines The Bars

9 items
Music

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

20 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Drops ANOTHER Drake Diss Track “Not Like Us,” Social Media Reacts

Entertainment

Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub & Fans React

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close