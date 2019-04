We are almost half way through 2019! But, before April ends we’d like to celebrate Poetry Month by spotlighting the four poets who have joined us on Angie Ange in the Morning. Whiskey Girl, DMV Poet, Luki and New Vision all shared their art with us and our listeners. See the full intervews below and make sure you support these artist! There are many places throughout the DMV that have open mic nights or spoken word events but they need your support!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: