Via Bossip:
Tommy Davidson is set to release a memoir that will detail his harrowing early life as a newborn who was thrown away in the garbage.
“I was found in the trash when I was an infant,” Davidson told BOSSIP Saturday at the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Lounge at the Tribeca Film Festival. “I was near death. And a white family adopted me. I grew up in the Midwest. My (adopted) mother, she passed away a few years ago, and my sister was like. You need to write about this.”
Davidson’s comments were a somber moment in an otherwise lively after party for the 25th-anniversary screening of “In Living Color”– hosted by the whiskey brand – at Studio 525 during the Tribeca Film Festival.
As Shawn Wayans, aka DJ SW1, played 90s hip hop, David Alan Grier and Kim Wayans danced up a storm while the crowd got down around them.
Davidson later took the mic to rap the first verse of the “In Living Color” theme song – to the “I Need A Girl” remix – and had the crowd sing it back to him. The party space featured a 7,000 piece 3D printed bar and served some of the world’s first 3D printed cocktails.
Comedian Tommy Davidson To Release Memoir After Being Dumped In The Trash As An Infant was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
