Method Man ft. Noreaga & Joe Young “Drunk Tunes,” Gunn aft. Young Thug “Three Headed Snake” & More | Daily Visuals

While we celebrate 25 years of the Wu-Tang Clan with street naming ceremonies and upcoming tours, Method Man is out here continuing to remind everyone that even after two decades and change in the game he still got bars to spare.

Today the Hip-Hop OG links up with fellow OG Noreaga and Joe Young for the gritty clip to “Drunk Tunes” where we see how Hip-Hop veterans and their crew get lit in the club. Hint, y’all can’t hang.

Going from the east to the south we find Gunna and his YSL boss Young Thug get slimy with the background in their CGI visual to “Three Headed Snake.” Shouldn’t there have been another feature on this joint with a title like that?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Troy Ave, Classified featuring Tory Lanez, and more.

METHOD MAN FT. NOREAGA & JOE YOUNG – “DRUNK TUNES”

GUNNA FT. YOUNG THUG – “THREE HEADED SNAKE”

TROY AVE – “DANCE IN THE RAIN”

CLASSIFIED FT. TORY LANEZ – “COLD LOVE”

SMOKEPURPP – “REPEAT”

VALEE – “YOU & ME BOTH”

ATM FT. DAYDREAM MASI – “WHOLELOTTAGUAP/SUNSET”

KRUDDTHEGURU – “MOMSLAPPER”

8IGHTY8 – “POWAH”

