What Should & Needs To Be Accomplished During Police Week 2019

May 12th through the 18th is National Police Week. There have been a lot of activities like Memorial Services, 5k and a Law Enforcement United Bike Ride throughout the week. This is a time to honor and educate. Angie knows that within our community especially amoungst Black Men, the relationship between the police and community has been strained. It is no secret that there are a lot of bad cops out there who are continuing the negative practices but we want to encourage all of the good cops to stay strong and continue to fight for what’s right!

