What’s Poppin’ Between PETA & Safaree?!

If you’ve seen Safaree most likely is was wearing a big full fur coat. Safaree’s first claim to fame was being the boyfriend of Nicki Minaj for 10 years, after that break up he became a Love & Hip Hop cast member and is now engaged to previous LHH cast member, Erica Mena. But still through all of this the one thing that has remained constant are his furs.

Recently Safaree was outside of a courthouse and there so happened to be a PETA protest going on at the same time….

Also On 93.9 WKYS: